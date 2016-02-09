February is American Heart Month
Posted on February 9th, 2016
Spotlight on Congenital Heart Defects:
Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defects in the United States. Every 15 minutes a child is born with a congenital heart defect.
There is currently no routine testing or screening for identifying congenital heart defects in infants.
Congenital heart defects are the most common cause of infant death due to birth defects.
Nearly twice as many children die from congenital heart defects in the U.S. than from all forms of childhood cancer combined.
Surgery is often not a cure for congenital heart defects. Many individuals with congenital heart defects require additional operation(s) and/or medications as adults.
Love your Heart!
February is American Heart Month and we want to take a few minutes to help you check your heart health. Are you eating healthy, managing your stress and getting some daily physical activity in your routine? Check out the American Heart Association’s website for tips on how to love your heart!