Blazer Hide and Seek Contest Rules

The following are WVUB-FM Station Rules for the Hide and Seek contest.

A copy of these Contest Rules can be obtained at the offices of radio station Blazer 91.1 WVUB-FM (the “Station”) owned and operated by Vincennes University, DH 64, 1200 North 2 nd Street, Vincennes, IN 47591, during normal business hours Monday through Friday or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the above address.

The Station will conduct all Contests, including on-air contests, email and online contests held on www.wvubhd.com, and contests conducted through the Station's social networking accounts (e.g., Facebook, Twitter), substantially as described in these rules, and by participating each participant agrees as follows:

No purchase is necessary. Void where prohibited. All federal, state, and local regulations apply.

Unless otherwise specified, only legal U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older with a valid Social Security number at the time of entry are eligible to participate in this Station contest.

Unless otherwise specified, employees, agents and affiliates of Vincennes University Broadcasting and its underwriting representatives, contest sponsors, other radio, television and print advertising companies serving the Station’s metro area, and their immediate family members and household members are not eligible to participate or win Station contests. The term “immediate family members” includes spouses, parents, siblings, grandparents, children, grandchildren and cohabiting significant others.

Clues will be given once over the broadcast signal and an additional clue will be given using the Blazer’s Instagram account, @wvub. The additional clue will be also be given using the broadcast signal 30 minutes past the initial Instagram timestamp.

To qualify for the prize, the participant must be the first person to reach the on-air staff person at the hide and seek site. . Qualifiers must be at least 18 years of age. WVUB management reserves the right to disqualify any entrant for cause (i.e. contest tampering by a competing station, fraud, etc.)

The contest runs daily from 7:00 a.m. (eastern time) Thursday, August 23rd through Monday December 31 st at 12:30 p.m.(eastern time).

Potential contest winners will be selected by and at the Station in its sole discretion. If it is determined by the Station that a candidate is not eligible to receive a prize, another candidate may be selected for eligibility consultation and this process will continue on until such time as an eligible candidate is found. In the unlikely event that no candidates are found to meet the specifications, then the prize will go un-awarded. In the event of a tie, the winner will be determined by and at the sole discretion of the Station.

Time Delay between Over-the-Air Analog Signal and Other Signal Delivery: Due to the time delay that exists between the Station’s analog over-the-air signal, HD signal and the Station’s online webcast, listeners who listen to the Station online may hear Contest information or a cue to call later than listeners listening to the Station’s analog over-the-air signal. As a result, the odds of an online listener winning this Contest may be diminished.

Unless otherwise stated, the odds of winning this Station contest depend on a number of factors, including but not limited to the number of eligible entries received and the number of listeners participating at any given time.

The Prize for this contest will consist of:

1) Week one August 24, 2018: Two tickets to Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour in Indianapolis, IN. The

concert will be held on Saturday September 15, 2018. Total estimated retail value of this prize is

$120.