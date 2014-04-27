Calling Future Broadcasters!!!!

You could be on your favorite radio station or running a camera or delivering the News or a number of other things….maybe all of them and all in just a few short months.

In media’s infancy the audience was engaged in print and the legacy broadcast mediums of radio and television. A very large audience continues to prefer and consume legacy broadcast platforms. However, in recent years, content consumers have been exposed to numerous options and much more control over the type of technology they prefer to use in order to receive content. Therefore, the audience for online and on-demand programming is growing substantially. You Tube, Netflix, iTunes and similar services are presenting themselves as viable competitors for audience. It has become obvious that for a rapidly growing segment of consumers, mobile is the platform of choice. Others continue to use a mix of legacy and other platforms. Vincennes University offers a well-respected 2 year Broadcast/Electronic Media Program that prepares students to be part of the Next Generation broadcast movement that is rippling through the Multi-Media industry. In addition to academic training, students receive hands on training from early in their first semester with industry standard and state of the art equipment.

Students are also given several opportunities over the course of their studies to participate in the operation of both WVUT-TV (PBS) and Blazer 91.1 WVUB (Twice named Indiana’s Station of the Year during the past decade).

If you are looking for a career in the media, VU is for you.

Click Here To Learn Even More….